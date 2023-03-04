Watch CBS News
Snow totals for March 4, 2023

BOSTON - Some towns in Massachusetts had plowable snow on Saturday. 

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Ashfield 12.1 inches
Ashburnham 9.3
Shelburne 9.0
Fitchburg 7.2
Plainfield 8.6
Ashby 8.4
Westfield 7.2
Northampton 7.0
Townsend 7.0
Haverhill 6.0
Charlton 6.0
Princeton 5.8
Tewksbury 5.1
Worcester 4.3
Lowell 3.0
Boston (Logan) 0.4

