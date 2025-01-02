Snowstorm will come close, but looks likely to miss most of Massachusetts

BOSTON - After damaging winds gusting up to 55 mph come through Massachusetts on Thursday, we're looking ahead to a large storm system that will pass to our south next week and the potential to see a meteor shower in the night sky.

Temperatures will remain below average right through next week. We expect many areas to stay below the freezing mark for several days in a row.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

On Sunday, expect windy and cold conditions at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro for the final New England Patriots game of the season.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Snowstorm on the East Coast

What about the snow? There is certainly enough cold air around.

Right now, it looks like the Northeast will remain dry for the foreseeable future. There will be a sizeable winter storm passing south of us on Monday.

It appears as though it will largely miss New England, perhaps just skirting the South Coast with a few flurries.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

This storm will be a much bigger deal to our south. A swath of 6"+ is forecast from parts of Kansas through Maryland.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Quadrantid meteor shower tonight

One of the better meteor showers of the year is coming Thursday night.

Under perfect conditions, the Quadrantid Meteor Shower can produce up to 200 meteors per hour.

However, the trail of space debris that causes the Quadrantids is quite thin, meaning the window for best viewing is short.

When to see the Quadrantid meteor shower

Experts think that the peak could last only about six hours and that peak is forecast to arrive around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Therefore, forecasts for Thursday night are pretty low, especially early on.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Your best chance at seeing around 20 shooting stars per hour would come in the hours before dawn Friday, starting around 4-4:30 a.m.

Skies will be mainly clear and void of any interfering moonlight, but it will be quite cold and blustery, so bundle up.

If you miss the show on Friday morning, the Quadrantids typically leave several "leftovers" in the nights to follow. So, keep you eye to the nighttime sky through the upcoming weekend and you might just catch a streaking meteor or two.