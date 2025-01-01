Damaging wind gusts could lead to power outages in Massachusetts before cold weather arrives

BOSTON - Strong wind gusts are set to hit Massachusetts on Thursday, which could lead to power outages for some. Later on in the week, temperatures will begin to shift colder.

Wind advisories are up across the area through 10 p.m. Thursday evening.

High wind gusts could cause damage

After a relatively mild New Year's Day, the winds of change have already started to pick up across the region and will generally gust out of the west at 25 to 40 mph through early Thursday morning. During the day, west winds will increase and max out in the 40 to 55 mph range.

While generally unpleasant to be out and about in, these strong gusts could also cause scattered pockets of damage and a few scattered power outages. Some of the strongest gusts are expected across the higher terrain and along our coastal waters.

If you still have holiday decorations set up outside it would be a good idea to secure them and frequently save work on your computer if working from home just in case the power flickers off on Thursday.

The strongest gusts will subside as the sun sets, but they could still top out at 15 to 30 mph on Thursday night.

In general, a lot of gusty days are in the forecast right into next week. While the strongest winds are here Thursday, most days will gust in the 20 to 35 mph range for the foreseeable future, making for some brisk and chilly January weather.

Cold weather and potential storm ahead

The other trend the NEXT Weather Team is tracking is a shift to a steady stretch of seasonably cold temperatures that will be with us through mid-January. There will be lots of days with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s, though snow chances are relatively minimal.

If we are going to see any significant snowfall over the next 7-10 days, the best shot is Monday, as a system zips off south of us.

If it can trend north over the next couple of days, there's a chance it could bring some accumulating snow to southern New England. We'll be sure to keep an eye on that system and let you know whether to expect any snowfall to start out 2025.