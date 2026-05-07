Small plane flips over after landing at Cape Cod airport

A small plane crashed while landing at a Cape Cod airport on Thursday afternoon. According to the FAA, the Bearhawk LSA-8X flipped over after landing at Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis at about 3:30 p.m.

The pilot was the only person on board at the time and was treated for minor injuries but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

"The patient had been self-extricated prior to our arrival. Standing next to the aircraft," said Hyannis Fire Lt. Sean Kennefick.

The flight originated from Falmouth Airport. The pilot told WBZ-TV's Samantha Chaney by phone it was all just an accident. She said she's doing fine physically, but her plane is damaged.

Following the crash, the airport was temporarily shut down, as airport emergency personnel, Hyannis firefighters and Barnstable Police worked to quickly contain a small fuel leak before it could seep into the grass along the runway.

The crash did not cause any damage to the runway, according to an airport spokesperson. The airport reopened at approximately 4:15 p.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Barnstable Police say it is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

"Definitely ended the best-case scenario," Lt. Kennefick said. "Everybody walked away and no injuries, so couldn't get much better than that."