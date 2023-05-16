New veterinarian in Brookline hopes memberships make pet care easier

BROOKLINE - The minute you walk into Small Door Veterinary in Brookline you and your pet can feel the difference in their approach.

"I think that a lot of times, anxiety from the owner goes right through the leash and so we are really just trying to make it a happy visit," Small Door's Dr. Beth Waisburd told WBZ-TV.

This new membership-based clinic got their start with one goal in mind.

"A low stress visit with high quality medicine and making it easy for both the pets and the members and quite honestly for the staff, to practice at a level that's the best quality care," said Dr. Waisburd.

"The mission is making it easy to get them in and get them seen and do whatever testing or treatment needs to be done and if nothing else, if it's something that's more simple, easing fears and letting people walk out the door knowing that their pet is healthy."

They also promise to be very clear in letting the owner know what's going on during the exam.

"We always develop a treatment plan, individual to each patient and then we put it on the monitor so that the member knows exactly what the plan is for that day," said Dr. Waisburd.

"Having a low pet to doctor ratio or low pet to staff ratio, means that we can offer the very best care, that we have the time to devote to those patients. Pet owners are really savvy and they want the best for their pets and they want to know about preventative care."

For more information, visit their website.