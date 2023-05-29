After 5-year-old Sidney Olson killed, Andover begins Elm Square traffic study

ANDOVER - After a 5-year-old girl who was killed by a truck at the Elm Square intersection in Andover, the town will hold a public forum on a traffic study of the area.

The traffic study of the Elm Square intersection was approved at the town's annual town meeting on May 1, with funds for the study to become available on July 1.

Five-year-old Sidney Olson was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Andover on May 9. WBZ News

However, after 5-year-old Sidney Olson was hit by a tractor-trailer on Elm Street while walking to an art class with a relative earlier this month, Town Manager Andrew Flanagan authorized the traffic study "immediately," the town said.

Olson had the "walk" signal and thought it was safe to cross. The driver stopped and cooperated with police. Olson's family has since called for changes at the intersection.

The town said it has begun collecting data for the traffic study of the intersection.

The community forum will be held from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the WWI Memorial Auditorium at Doherty Middle School, 50 Bartlet Street, Andover. Attendees will have a chance to voice concerns and share ideas for improvements at the intersection.