Andover residents want safety changes after 5-year-old killed while crossing street

ANDOVER - Strangers placed balloons, flowers, and colorful pinwheels at an Andover intersection where a five-year-old girl was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer on Tuesday. Many pedestrians are now calling on town leaders to make the roadway safer.

"We just see it all. This is just our worst nightmare. Our worst nightmare," said Cindy DiStefano.

The longtime Andover crossing guard left red heart balloons near the accident site. The death hitting close to home for DiStefano, who's been seeing kids to school for 23 years.

"It's just you see so much with drivers going fast, they're distracted," she said.

The truck driver stopped and is cooperating with police, but it was a traumatic scene at the intersection of Elm and Main Streets.

"I heard a truck smash and 60 seconds later I ran out," said Caleb Harty. "I heard people saying, 'call 911.'"

He described seeing a woman in the roadway sheltering a child in her arms in chaos.

The intersection is often busy with both traffic and people - a reminder of how dangerous it can be crossing the street.

Harty said residents have long complained about the risks.

"There's a walk signal at the same time that they have a green light so it's a little confusing to understand," Harty told WBZ-TV.

"Drivers can be distracted by all the activity around and then you have to factor in the pedestrians as well," said Kevin Keller as he was walking his dog, Nigel. "It can be tricky."

The five-year old victim is being described as a bubbly and energetic little girl who was weeks away from becoming a kindergartener.

Others hope this tragedy will be a catalyst for change.

"It's bad enough to lose a child, but to do it in front of you," said Phil Bruner. "I can't imagine."

Andover Police won't be releasing the victim's name out of respect for the girl's family.