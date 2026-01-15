19-year-old Massachusetts school worker arrested on child pornography charges

A 19-year-old employee of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts public schools is facing multiple charges after Lunenburg police say child pornography was found on his social media account.

Aiden York was arrested at his family's home in Lunenburg on Thursday. He's been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of dissemination of visual material of a child in a state of nudity or sexual conduct.

Authorities say York was an ABA technician paraeducator at Sherwood Middle School and worked in extended school care programs at Sherwood, Beal School, and Spring Street School. He previously worked in the Lunenburg school district.

While authorities say the investigation is not connected to any students at the schools, the news leaves some families shaken and questioning who to trust.

"School is supposed to be a safe space, not a place where they should fear," said Brittany Hilton, whose son attends Sherwood Middle school. The mother says York worked one-on-one daily with her 11-year-old son, who is autistic and non-verbal.

"To hear this today just destroyed me," said Jeremy Hilton, the student's father. "I really liked this kid. I met him personally."

According to police, investigators discovered the sexual abuse images on York's Snapchat account. In a post-Miranda interview, police say he admitted to meeting someone on TikTok who sent him the material, possessing the videos, and sending them to others.

Shrewsbury Public Schools Superintendent issued a statement Thursday saying, "This is very disturbing information, and our school district will fully cooperate with the Lunenburg Police Department's criminal investigation and also conduct our own investigation."

Officials say York passed a background check before working at the school, which leaves the Hilton family with lingering questions.

"This is a bigger situation because he can't communicate to us if there is a problem," Brittany said. "And when people like this come in and infiltrate, it's just disgusting and disturbing," Jeremy added.