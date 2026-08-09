Crews search Lake Quinsigamond in Shrewsbury after report of missing person

Dive teams were in the waters of Lake Quinsigamond in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, for hours on Sunday. One of the departments assisting Shrewsbury firefighters said the search is for a missing person.

Dozens of emergency responders arrived at Sunset Beach, a private beach, on Sunday afternoon.

WBZ-TV has reached out to several of the departments involved in the search, but has not received details about what led to the large search. The Northboro Fire Department posted that it was assisting the Shrewsbury Fire Department and regional dive teams "with an ongoing search for a missing person on Lake Quinsigamond."

Dive teams, drones, and boats were all used to search for the reported missing person.

One witness said rescue crews could be seen circling around a life jacket at one point.

"There was a jet ski circling a life jacket over there. As soon as I docked my jet ski, all the fire department and police started to roll in here. It's kind of a shock seeing all the neighbors coming outside all worried and stuff," the man said.

That witness told WBZ-TV he fishes in the area nearly every day after work and has never seen anything like the scene that unfolded on Sunday.

No additional details are currently available.