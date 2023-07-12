$11 million in counterfeit goods found in Shrewsbury storage facility, police say

SHREWSBURY – Police say they discovered millions of dollars in counterfeit goods at a Shrewsbury storage facility.

It happened back on June 17 when officers responded to reported gunshots in the area of Holden and Bow streets. Police saw multiple cars and a person in front of a storage unit at Extra Space Storage on Clinton Street.

Officers said they found thousands of items "neatly displayed" and laid out "in a manner similar to how they would be displayed in a retail store for sale."

The items included handbags, sunglasses, hats, shoes, clothing, backpacks, cologne, phone cases, earbuds and umbrellas. Police believed the items were counterfeit Rolex, Gucci, Prada, Luis Vuitton, Chanel, Nike and North Face products.

The wall of three adjoining units had been removed, police said, creating space equal to three storage units.

Police received search warrants for the three units and two cars.

Following the investigation, officers seized 16,644 items with an estimated retail value of $11.3 million. Another 19 items valued at $44,920 were also seized from the two cars.

Police said the investigation "remains active and ongoing." They did not release the names of any suspects.