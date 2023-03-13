Shoveling heavy, wet snow? Doctor shares tips for protecting your back

BOSTON - Many New Englanders will be breaking out the shovels this week, with a nor'easter that could drop more than a foot of snow in spots.

The flakes won't be light and fluffy around Boston - WBZ executive weather producer Terry Eliasen says the snow will be "VERY heavy and wet - think paste or cement." That means clearing the snow will be anything but easy, and the risk for injury is high.

With that in mind, a local hospital is offering advice on shoveling snow safely - without hurting your back. Mass General Brigham Dr. Zacharia Isaac, a spine care and pain management specialist, says there are several strategies to avoid injury. Here are his tips below, via MassGeneralBrigham.com:

Warm up beforehand by moving your body, maybe practicing a few repetitions of shoveling movements.

Use proper equipment, ensuring that the shovel is not too long or too heavy. Space your hands out on the handle to increase your leverage.

Try to push the snow rather than lift it. When you do have to lift, only collect small amounts at a time. Then, walk the snow to where you want to put it. Don't throw it to the side or over your shoulder, which can force you to twist and cause injury.

Bend and straighten your knees to lift the shovel, instead of bending at the waist. And keep your back straight. This squatting technique puts the work in your legs instead of your back and helps stop you from leaning forward.

Listen to your body. Pace yourself and take breaks, rather than power through until the job is done. If you're expecting a lot of snow, start early and work in shorter shifts throughout the day. This way, you won't have to lift very heavy loads of tightly packed snow.

Gently stretch your muscles during breaks and after you're done.

If you do get hurt while shoveling, Isaac recommends applying heat or cold if it helps with the pain, taking it easy for a few days and taking over-the-counter acetaminophen or an anti-inflammatory like ibuprofen. If the pain lasts more than 4 to 6 weeks or returns frequently, or involves numbness, tingling or balance issues, then it's time to talk to a doctor.

Click here for more tips from the doctor on snow shoveling injuries.