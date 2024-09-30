What's the best way to treat shaving cuts?

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions - today's topic is about how to treat shaving cuts. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

Jay in Wellesley writes, "I cut my face while shaving. Should I keep it covered or leave it open to air?"

What I'm going to say applies to most minor scrapes, abrasions, and cuts. Clean the wound with soap and water. Hold pressure for a few minutes or apply a bandage with some tension to get it to stop bleeding.

Many experts now recommend applying a thin layer of petroleum jelly or Vaseline, instead of an antibiotic ointment. You want to keep the skin moist to help with healing and prevent scarring.

And yes, cover the wound. That will keep it clean and keep it from rubbing up against clothing. Change the dressing one a day, more often if it gets wet or dirty. And keep the wound out of the sun again, to reduce scarring.

When to seek medical attention for a shaving cut

If the wound is deep or gaping, if it won't stop bleeding, or if it's a dirty wound, seek medical attention right way. Don't wait more than eight to 12 hours. And make sure you're up to date on your tetanus shot which you need at least every 10 years.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.