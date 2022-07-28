Watch CBS News
Severe storms possible Thursday night; risk of damaging winds and frequent lightning

Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for July 28
Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for July 28 02:11

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

The WBZ Weather team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the threat of thunderstorms Thursday night.

This is not expected to be a widespread severe event, however there is a risk for a few storms to reach severe thresholds.

TIMING:

We expect a broken line of downpours and thunderstorms in Western and Central MA between 5pm-8pm.

Timing in Eastern MA, including Boston: 8pm-11pm

Southeastern MA: Storms will likely be greatly diminished or completely gone by the time they reach SE MA, however some areas in northern Plymouth and Bristol counties may get a shower around 10 p.m. or a bit later

If you are headed to Fenway or Gillette tonight (Elton John concert), the threat would be toward the end of these events. Again, storms are expected to be much stronger to the west...

IMPACTS:

If any of these storms were to reach severe levels the primary threats would be damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and some localized flooding.

