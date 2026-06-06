Severe thunderstorms possible across Boston area Saturday evening

The chance for strong to severe thunderstorms will increase across the Boston area Saturday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Massachusetts under a slight risk for severe weather, meaning scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.

Most communities should remain dry through the day hours, allowing temperatures to soar well above normal for early June. Humidity levels will also creep upward through the day, creating a more unstable atmosphere ahead of an approaching cold front.

The greatest risk for thunderstorms appears to be between roughly 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Storm threats Saturday night:

• Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph or higher

• Isolated hail

• Brief heavy downpours

• Frequent lightning

Timeline:

• Afternoon: Hot and increasingly humid, mainly dry

• 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Greatest risk for strong to severe thunderstorms

• Midnight: Most storms move offshore

• Sunday: Cooler with scattered showers

Storms will develop across New York and Pennsylvania before pushing east into Massachusetts during the evening. Some of those storms could become strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts and isolated hail.

The primary concern locally will be strong to damaging straight line winds capable of bringing down tree limbs and causing isolated power outages. Brief torrential downpours are also possible, with atmospheric moisture levels running unusually high for this time of year.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

While widespread severe weather is not expected any storm that develops could quickly become intense.

Once the cold front moves through overnight, conditions will improve. Sunday will be noticeably cooler with highs mainly in the 70s. While scattered showers remain possible in the afternoon, much of the day will not be a washout.