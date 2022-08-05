24-year-old dies in rollover crash on I-95 in Sharon

Serious crash shuts down I-95 in Sharon

SHARON – One person died in a three-car crash on I-95 south in Sharon Thursday night. The highway was closed down for several hours near Exit 17.

Jordan McGrath-Edlund, 24, of Mansfield, was pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, State Police said.

Two other drivers, a 34-year-old Providence man, and a 70-year-old Foxboro man, sustained minor and serious injuries respectively.

According to State Police, a BMV 535xi driven by McGrath-Edlund, was speeding and making multiple lane changes. That BMV hit a Honda CRV and a Subaru Impreza causing both of them to roll over. Then, the BMV rolled over into the center median.

The highway was fully reopened by 11 p.m.