24-year-old dies in rollover crash on I-95 in Sharon

SHARON – One person died in a three-car crash on I-95 south in Sharon Thursday night. The highway was closed down for several hours near Exit 17. 

Jordan McGrath-Edlund, 24, of Mansfield, was pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, State Police said. 

Two other drivers, a 34-year-old Providence man, and a 70-year-old Foxboro man, sustained minor and serious injuries respectively.  

According to State Police, a BMV 535xi driven by McGrath-Edlund, was speeding and making multiple lane changes. That BMV hit a Honda CRV and a Subaru Impreza causing both of them to roll over. Then, the BMV rolled over into the center median. 

The highway was fully reopened by 11 p.m.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 10:55 PM

