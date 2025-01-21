Is self-checkout saving stores money or just wasting your time?

Why are some stores bagging self-checkout?

BOSTON – For stores, self-checkout is supposed to be a cost saver. For customers, it's supposed to be a time saver. But is self-checkout still worth it?

Suddenly, retailers are not saving as much money as they once were with self-checkout.

Shoppers say there are constantly scanning errors.

Target and Walmart self-checkout

Now, some big retailers are scaling back self-checkout efforts.

"We're rolling out express self-checkout with limits of 10 items... and opening more traditional lanes," a Target spokesperson told WBZ-TV.

"It will improve the in-store shopping experience and give our associates the chance to provide more personalized and efficient service," Walmart said in a statement about its self-checkout efforts.

WBZ shopped at both stores over the past several days. At Target's express checkout, there was a long line with just one or two traditional lanes.

The same was the case at Walmart. There were just two lanes open for traditional checkout, and a long line at self-checkout.

Why are stores unhappy with self-checkout?

One of the big motivators for tweaking things is theft. Stores are losing a lot of money as shoppers scan one item and skip another.

Fifteen percent of shoppers say they have stolen from self-checkout and 44% say they would do it again.

Lauren Beitelspacher is a professor at Babson College, an expert in retail and consumer behaviors.

During the pandemic, Beitelspacher says, people didn't want to buy items face-to-face and stores were having a hard time with staffing. At the time, self-checkout fixed both issues. But now, theft is a problem and long lines make fewer fans of the self-scans.

"I don't know exactly how much money they're losing, but retailers are already losing so much money with returns and investments in ecommerce," Beitelspacher said.

Does Market Basket have self-checkout?

Market Basket is a unicorn in the "bag it yourself" world. The grocery store chain has 90 locations, but zero self-checkout lanes.

Joe Schmidt is the director of operations at Market Basket, which has 30,000 workers. Schmidt said self-checkout would take jobs away.

"We just got a response the other day from a customer that came in to say, 'please don't ever do self-checkout,'" Schmidt said.

Experts say new technology will make it better and more secure, but added that it's never going away.

If you have a question you'd like us to look into, please email questioneverything@cbsboston.com.