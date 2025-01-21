Watch CBS News
Local News

Is self-checkout saving stores money or just wasting your time?

By David Wade

/ CBS Boston

Why are some stores bagging self-checkout?
Why are some stores bagging self-checkout? 03:51

BOSTON – For stores, self-checkout is supposed to be a cost saver. For customers, it's supposed to be a time saver. But is self-checkout still worth it?

Suddenly, retailers are not saving as much money as they once were with self-checkout.

Shoppers say there are constantly scanning errors.

Target and Walmart self-checkout

Now, some big retailers are scaling back self-checkout efforts.

"We're rolling out express self-checkout with limits of 10 items... and opening more traditional lanes," a Target spokesperson told WBZ-TV.

"It will improve the in-store shopping experience and give our associates the chance to provide more personalized and efficient service," Walmart said in a statement about its self-checkout efforts.

WBZ shopped at both stores over the past several days. At Target's express checkout, there was a long line with just one or two traditional lanes.

The same was the case at Walmart. There were just two lanes open for traditional checkout, and a long line at self-checkout.

Why are stores unhappy with self-checkout?

One of the big motivators for tweaking things is theft. Stores are losing a lot of money as shoppers scan one item and skip another.

Fifteen percent of shoppers say they have stolen from self-checkout and 44% say they would do it again.

Lauren Beitelspacher is a professor at Babson College, an expert in retail and consumer behaviors.

During the pandemic, Beitelspacher says, people didn't want to buy items face-to-face and stores were having a hard time with staffing. At the time, self-checkout fixed both issues. But now, theft is a problem and long lines make fewer fans of the self-scans.

"I don't know exactly how much money they're losing, but retailers are already losing so much money with returns and investments in ecommerce," Beitelspacher said.

Does Market Basket have self-checkout?

Market Basket is a unicorn in the "bag it yourself" world. The grocery store chain has 90 locations, but zero self-checkout lanes.

Joe Schmidt is the director of operations at Market Basket, which has 30,000 workers. Schmidt said self-checkout would take jobs away.

"We just got a response the other day from a customer that came in to say, 'please don't ever do self-checkout,'" Schmidt said.

Experts say new technology will make it better and more secure, but added that it's never going away.

If you have a question you'd like us to look into, please email questioneverything@cbsboston.com.  

David Wade
Wade-2022.jpg

Multiple award-winning journalist David Wade co-anchors WBZ-TV News at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. with co-anchor Lisa Hughes and chief meteorologist Eric Fisher.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.