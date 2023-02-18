Security cameras capture man breaking into Billerica restaurant

BILLERICA - The surveillance cameras inside the Liberty Bell kitchen in Billerica captured a man who broke into the restaurant early Thursday morning by removing an HVAC unit on the roof and sliding through a ventilation shaft.

"He was looking for the office where we keep cash, safe, everything. He went to the basement and didn't find anything," said Fernando Teixeira, of the Liberty Bell.

The suspect carried the restaurant's fire extinguisher, which proved to be a poor choice of tool for his attempts to break down the office door. Between the HVAC damage and the chemicals from the extinguisher, the restaurant was coated in a film of dust and debris.

"Around $10,000-$11,000 in food that we need to throw away because it was infected. We understand. We need to hire a company that is licensed to do all the deep cleaning," Teixeira said.

The suspect didn't get away with any cash and exited the same way we climbed in. Investigators say the white dusty footprints led them straight to the apartment next door, where police arrested 33-year-old Michael Nault.

As the restaurant adds up the thousands of dollars in damages, the team already feels support from Billerica customers, Teixeira said.

"We apologize, sorry the business has to be closed, but they say, "No, we understand you. We are here for you when you open. We are here and we will start doing business with you.'"

Nault was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday and was released on personal recognizance.