Newest member of Patriots practice squad was working at North Dakota pizza shop

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO - From a pizza shop to the practice squad, New England's newest rookie is now making more dough.

The Patriots signed offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez on Wednesday after he was waived by the Denver Broncos.

His boss, the owner of Uncle Maddio's Pizza in North Dakota, took to Facebook to congratulate him, saying "I never thought in a million years I would have a NFL player working for me."

Well never thought in a million years I would have a NFL player working for me! Offensive Lineman Rookie Sebastian...

Posted by Losson Leonard on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Now the 24-year-old out of Minot State University is on to working for coach Bill Belichick. 

First published on October 7, 2022 / 8:54 AM

