Worker hurt, car damaged in Seaport construction site incident

BOSTON – Police are investigating an accident that left a construction worker hurt and his car heavily damaged in the Seaport District of Boston.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Summer Street next to a large building under construction.

A silver SUV damaged near a Seaport construction site. CBS Boston

Images show  a silver SUV with damage to the windshield.

Boston Police said someone was hurt, but their injuries are not considered life threatening.

An SUV damaged by falling equipment in the Seaport.  CBS Boston

A friend of the man who was injured said he is a construction worker who was on his way to work when a piece of equipment landed on his car. The friend said the victim had some cuts on his face.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) confirmed it is responding to the scene.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 2:00 PM

