Some Seabrook, NH residents want earlier beach curfew to stop disruptive parties, fireworks

Some Seabrook, New Hampshire residents want the beach curfew moved up by three hours to fight back against disruptive late-night parties.

The parties are "unruly with fireworks, loud music, beach fires and open containers and a lot of littering," said Arleigh Greene, who has lived in town for 18 years. "I'm never a proponent to stop night fishing and night walking, but I am totally against unruly noise, drinking, fires, fireworks at three or four o'clock in the morning."

Greene was emboldened to speak up about the issue at a recent select board meeting. He says while he and his wife don't live near the loudest part of the beach, he has good friends with medical issues who are awoken in the night by fireworks and loud music. "I think we need to send a message that we don't want these loud audacious acts at two, three, four o'clock in the morning. That's not the intention of the beach," he told WBZ.

Request for 10 p.m. curfew

Greene asked the select board to move the current 1 a.m. beach curfew to 10 p.m., a move the board said it would consider. "Human beings are bad," said select board member Theresa Kyle at the meeting. "They're going to do what they want to do, but we need the enforcement. So, you need extra tax dollars, extra police."

And that's where the challenge lies - in the resources. Seabrook Beach is uniquely situated in a strip of land including Hampton and Salisbury - three beaches, bordering two states, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

"I don't want to jinx myself, but we really haven't had any major issues even at night," said Tom Fowler, the Police Chief for neighboring town Salisbury, Massachusetts. "The calls are typically fireworks. You know, we are in a situation where we border New Hampshire. As soon as you cross the border, there's a big fireworks store, so people come here and maybe know the law or maybe not know the law, but they try lighting off fireworks," he explained.

Curfew a challenge for police

Even so - enforcement of any change in beach curfew would be a challenge for his department. "We're an 18-person department, so at any time luckily, I'll have three or four officers working. To try and clear beaches or go out on the beach to tell people it's closed would be kind of difficult for us to enforce," he said.

Back down the road in Seabrook, neighbors are split on whether the issue is bad enough to warrant a crackdown. "Oh yeah, I hear fireworks," said Marty Gurry, a lifelong resident. "I don't hear people screaming and stuff on the beach. It's basically just fireworks. And I do have a dog who gets aggravated by them so it's a little bit of a problem but... Not really... 10 o'clock I think maybe is a bit early. This is a summer town."