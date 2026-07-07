Massachusetts man dies in Fiji after becoming critically ill on sailing trip

A Holbrook, Massachusetts man who fell critically ill while sailing through the South Pacific has died, his family told WBZ-TV Tuesday evening.

Scott Winslow was in intensive care at a hospital in Fiji for weeks, as his family fought to get him back home so he could be treated for septic shock and a serious infection.

Winslow's wife and two daughters had made the 8,000-mile trip to be with him and fight for his care when he died.

"We are at the hospital and just said goodbye to our father," his daughters told WBZ-TV. "We are heartbroken."

Winslow was traveling on his nephew's sailboat in the South Pacific on what was supposed to be a three-month voyage when he noticed what appeared to be a bug bite.

His family isn't sure exactly what the cause of the illness was, but his condition quickly deteriorated, and he could no longer walk once they diverted the boat to Fiji.

The family provided WBZ medical documents from doctors in Fiji, who said he needed to be evacuated to another hospital.

The family said his insurance company, Aetna, denied the transport and the medical flight to get Winslow home would have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Winslow's family said they had secured medical services with the Mass General Brigham group if he got back to Massachusetts.

"I don't understand. My problem is, my parents pay for insurance, this is what insurance is for," Lisa Babbin, Scott's daughter told WBZ-TV earlier on Tuesday.

Before Winslow died, WBZ-TV reached out to Aetna. In a statement, a spokesperson said they were continuing to work with Winslow's family "and his providers in Fiji to identify the best way to get him back safely to the United States for continued treatment."

The Winslow family had also reached out the U.S. Embassy in Fiji for help securing an emergency loan.