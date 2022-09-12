Watch CBS News
Some scientists hope ground mealworm will provide healthier alternative to meat

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Some scientists are proposing mealworms as a healthier alternative to meat.

There are many parts of the world where the nutritional benefits of insects are celebrated, but most people here in the U.S. cringe at the thought of eating bugs.  

South Korean scientists decided to "cook up" a product made of mealworms, the larvae of yellow beetles, that might be more appealing. They found that when ground up and combined with sugar, mealworms taste like meat. 

They hope humans will one day replace pork and beef products, which can be bad for your health and bad for the environment, with powdered mealworm options that are packed with high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals while being tasty and environmentally friendly.

