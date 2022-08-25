Watch CBS News
Local News

Baker seeks $40 million for school safety proposal

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Baker proposes $40 million in school safety upgrades
Baker proposes $40 million in school safety upgrades 02:00

BOSTON - Gov. Charlie Baker wants to spend $40 million to help make schools safer.

The money would help pay for security upgrades and training for school staff. The governor said he's filing the proposal with the Legislature in the coming weeks to support kids' mental health as they head back to school after the pandemic - and it's also in response to the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. 

"Uvalde made crystal clear that this is something everybody should be focused on and doing more of," Baker said.

The funds would go toward:

  • Security and communication upgrades in schools and colleges
  • Helping districts set up an anonymous tip line to report threats
  • Planning for child care providers
  • Ongoing emergency response training
  • Creating a school safety website  

On the pandemic front, Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said the state is constantly monitoring the virus and consulting with doctors, but they are hoping for a more traditional start to the school year. The state is not recommending mask requirements or COVID surveillance testing in schools this fall.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 12:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.