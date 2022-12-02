Bill would recognize 'School Custodian Day' in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Massachusetts would set aside a day to recognize school custodians if a bill moving through the Legislature becomes law.

The State House News Service reported that a "School Custodian Day" proposal has won initial approval from the House.

"The governor shall annually issue a proclamation setting apart October 2nd as the School Custodian Day, in recognition of the dedicated contributions provided by school custodians to ensure children of the Commonwealth have clean, healthy and safe learning environments, and recommending that the day be observed in an appropriate manner by the people," the bill states.

The bill was put forward by Sen. Walter Timilty, D-Milton, and Rep. Alyson Sullivan, R-Abington.