Watch CBS News
Local News

Bill would recognize 'School Custodian Day' in Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Natick elementary school custodian saves student choking in cafeteria
Natick elementary school custodian saves student choking in cafeteria 01:57

BOSTON - Massachusetts would set aside a day to recognize school custodians if a bill moving through the Legislature becomes law.

The State House News Service reported that a "School Custodian Day" proposal has won initial approval from the House.

"The governor shall annually issue a proclamation setting apart October 2nd as the School Custodian Day, in recognition of the dedicated contributions provided by school custodians to ensure children of the Commonwealth have clean, healthy and safe learning environments, and recommending that the day be observed in an appropriate manner by the people," the bill states.

The bill was put forward by Sen. Walter Timilty, D-Milton, and Rep. Alyson Sullivan, R-Abington. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 9:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.