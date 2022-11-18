Watch CBS News
School bus driver arrested for OUI in Pembroke with 40 students onboard

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

PEMBROKE - Dozens of students were on a bus with a driver who was arrested for allegedly operating under the influence Thursday afternoon.

State Police received reports of an erratic school bus on Route 3 northbound in Pembroke. The bus stopped at a Friendly's restaurant on Route 139 in Pembroke.

Troopers arrested the driver, 53-year-old Bethann Sweeney of Hanover for operating under the influence of intoxicating substances.

Officers helped the approximately 40 students on the bus get home. 

First published on November 17, 2022 / 11:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

