School bus driver arrested for OUI in Pembroke with 40 students onboard

Bus driver with 40 students onboard arrested for OUI in Pembroke

PEMBROKE - Dozens of students were on a bus with a driver who was arrested for allegedly operating under the influence Thursday afternoon.

State Police received reports of an erratic school bus on Route 3 northbound in Pembroke. The bus stopped at a Friendly's restaurant on Route 139 in Pembroke.

Troopers arrested the driver, 53-year-old Bethann Sweeney of Hanover for operating under the influence of intoxicating substances.

Officers helped the approximately 40 students on the bus get home.