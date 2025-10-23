Concord, New Hampshire trail plan could put family's railroad track bike tour out of business

A family from Peabody, Massachusetts spent their life savings to create a unique tourist attraction in New Hampshire. Now, they're fighting to save it.

Gary and Carolyn LeBlanc launched Scenic Railriders in 2019. They transformed an abandoned stretch of railroad tracks in Concord into a popular destination where visitors can pedal four-person rail bikes along tracks dating back to the mid-1800s. The route winds through farmland and cow pastures along the Merrimack River and offers views that can't be seen from the road.

"We built all our bikes in our garage at home," owner Gary LeBlanc said. "We basically designed the size of them, cut all the aluminum at home, drilled it all out for the bolts. We assembled it all at home. We brought out weedwhackers, chainsaws, clippers. My wife and I and my three kids. We all pitched in, I couldn't have done it without them."

Since opening, more than 73,000 riders from all 50 states and even Europe have traveled to Concord to ride the rails, boosting business for local restaurants and hotels.

"The biggest thing that I like about it is when people get done, they leave, expressions on their face. How much they loved doing it," Gary LeBlanc said.

Concord, New Hampshire bike path plan

But that success could soon be derailed. The LeBlancs don't own the tracks, they lease them from CSX Transportation. The Concord City Council recently voted to buy the rails from CSX and replace them with a bike and walking path called the Merrimack River Greenway Trail. The project would help connect a statewide network of trails. The section used by Scenic RailRiders is considered the missing link.

LeBlanc said he's tried to compromise.

"I've tried numerous different offers to work with the city to try to do a trail alongside the tracks," he explained. "And they've turned me down on every single one."

He told WBZ-TV he even offered to donate money to help fund a shared-use plan that could allow the rail bikes and trail to coexist.

"They don't want to spend the time, the effort or any extra money to try to engineer so that we could do both. I know I can make it work; I have lots of ideas. But they're not willing to even listen," LeBlanc said.

"Not an option"

However, city officials said CSX's deed does not allow dual use of its property, and narrow bridges and elevated sections of track make a "rail-with-trail" plan difficult. They're also worried any delay could put a state grant tied to the trail project at risk.

In a statement to WBZ, the city said, "In the event that we can agree to a track removal schedule with CSX that will allow Scenic RailRiders to operate without negative consequences to the rail trail project, we will be happy to pursue that option. To reiterate, any agreement between the City and Scenic RailRiders to continue operations would be temporary, as the deed from CSX prohibits a dual use facility, and a rail with a trail is not an option."

The state of New Hampshire, which holds the first right of refusal on the property, said it has "received and is reviewing a verified third-party offer from CSX Transportation" and expects to notify CSX on the status "in the coming months."

"If the state doesn't help us, we'll be out of business probably by the end of the year," LeBlanc said.

WBZ reached out to CSX Transportation. The company said they have "no comment."