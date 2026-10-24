Scavenger hunt across Boston aims to teach residents about city's history

Think you know Boston? Well, your knowledge is being put to the test.

Find the Good Boston is a 3-week-long scavenger hunt looking to test your knowledge of the city, taking place across a dozen neighborhoods.

It's being hosted by Elevate Cities, an organization looking to renew excitement and pride in communities across the country.

"You gain these points and this creates this healthy competition, this opportunity to play and rediscover your city," Elevate Cities Vice President of Civic Activation Janett Cordoves said.

Boston is one of the organization's inaugural scavenger hunt spots.

"These places that have given so much to the community were starts and points for innovation. They just hadn't been told, those stories hadn't been told and this was the opportunity to do so," Cordoves said.

The challenge has participants find landmarks all over the city, varying from cultural centers in Roxbury to music venues in Allston. Playing is free, and you can join by yourself or create a team on the organization's website.

"Each challenge you'll see has something where it says a photo and caption, some of them might have a different prompt, but it's basically telling you what you need to do to actually get the points," Breakout CEO Michael Farber said, whose company helped design the app for the scavenger hunt.

Once you complete a challenge, you take a picture and upload it to the app.

"It's a really great opportunity for people to be a tourist in their own backyard and get to learn a lot of fun things that are happening and unlock some really great prizes that support small businesses," Farber said.

You unlock rewards as you go and the top three finishers will earn medals, along with lifelong Boston trivia knowledge.

"The purpose of the game is one to just celebrate what makes Boston so special," Farber said. "It's been really fun seeing people along the journey with us get really excited.

The faster you finish the challenge the more points you earn, but everyone has until Nov. 13 to complete it.