Shots fired after masked men break into Massachusetts home, police say

Police say they arrested two masked men who were dressed in all black and armed with handguns when they broke into a Saugus, Massachusetts home in broad daylight on Sunday. Saugus police say shots were fired during the home invasion, but no one was hurt.

It happened around noon on Oakwood Ave.

Neighbors called 911 to report the sound of gunshots.

A short time later, Saugus police arrested Derek Matarazzo and Timothy Gregory, both of Boston. They are set to face several felony charges, including home invasion, police said.

Saugus police said the incident appears to have been isolated and there is no longer a threat to the public. They say Matarazzo and Gregory were the only two suspects involved.

Police did not reveal the potential motive for the home invasion.

George Benn lives in the area and witnessed the events playing out.

"I could see an armed gunman standing in the middle of the street there with a mask, all dressed in black, aiming a gun at the house over here," he said. "We have the front door open, which is all glass. My other daughter came downstairs and saw a gentleman holding a safe in my front yard. He hit the ground. She thought the gentleman in the street was shooting at him, but apparently he was shooting back at the house. I saw someone come out of the house shooting."

Saugus is located in Essex County on the North Shore of Massachusetts, about 12 miles north of Boston.