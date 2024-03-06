Patriots reportedly among the many teams interested in free agent running back Saquon Barkley

Sports Final: What did the Patriots learn at the NFL Scouting Combine?

FOXBORO -- The New York Giants did not place the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley ahead of Tuesday's deadline. A number of teams are expected to make a run at the the two-time Pro Bowler when he becomes a free agent next week, including the New England Patriots.

With over $100 million in cap space this offseason, the Patriots are among the plethora of teams interested in Barkley, according to multiple reports. Tyler Dragon of USA Today and Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News both connected New England to Barkley, with the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Los Angeles Chargers also listed as potential suitors.

So the Patriots will have plenty of competition for the 27-year-old Barkley, who ran for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023. He has racked up over 5,200 yards on the ground off 4.3 yards per carry over his 74 NFL games -- all with the Giants -- along with 35 rushing scores. Barkley is also a capable pass-catcher out of the backfield, with 2,100 receiving yards and 12 touchdown receptions for his career. He had 41 receptions and four receiving scores for the Giants last season.

Injuries are a slight concern with Barkley, as he's missed time in four of the last five seasons. He played in 14 games in 2023, 13 games in 2021, and just four games in 2020 due to a torn ACL.

But the Patriots have a need in the backfield, and they have the cash to make an investment in a player like Barkley this offseason, who could fetch up to $10 million per year over a multi-year deal. Barkley would give New England a solid one-two punch along with lead back Rhamondre Stevenson, who is entering the final year of his contract.

NFL Free Agency kicks off Monday when the legal tampering window opens, and players can officially sign when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.