Santa's Village employee seriously hurt after falling from rollercoaster ride platform
JEFFERSON, N.H. -- An employee at Santa's Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire is seriously injured after falling from a ride's platform on Saturday.
The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said a 51-year-old man suddenly fell off a platform while a rollercoaster ride was in motion.
The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.
The incident is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.