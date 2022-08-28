Santa's Village employee seriously hurt after falling from rollercoaster ride platform

JEFFERSON, N.H. -- An employee at Santa's Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire is seriously injured after falling from a ride's platform on Saturday.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said a 51-year-old man suddenly fell off a platform while a rollercoaster ride was in motion.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The incident is under investigation.