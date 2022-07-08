Watch CBS News
Police in Sanford, Maine looking for missing two-year-old girl and her parents

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

SANFORD, Maine -- Police in Maine are trying to locate a two-year-old girl and her parents.

Jill Sidebotham, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter Lydia Hansen left for a camping trip on June 27.

The family was expected to return on June 30.

Police in Maine are trying to locate Jill Sidebotham, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter Lydia Hansen Sanford Maine Police Department

The trio was reported missing on July 2. That's the same day they were spotted on surveillance video in Mexico, Maine.

Sidebotham and Hansen resided separately, with their daughter Lydia living with her mom.

At this time, police do not suspect any foul play. 

First published on July 8, 2022 / 7:56 PM

