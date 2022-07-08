Police in Sanford, Maine looking for missing two-year-old girl and her parents

SANFORD, Maine -- Police in Maine are trying to locate a two-year-old girl and her parents.

Jill Sidebotham, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter Lydia Hansen left for a camping trip on June 27.

The family was expected to return on June 30.

The trio was reported missing on July 2. That's the same day they were spotted on surveillance video in Mexico, Maine.

Sidebotham and Hansen resided separately, with their daughter Lydia living with her mom.

At this time, police do not suspect any foul play.