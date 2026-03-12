Sharks beat Bruins 4-2, snapping Boston's 13-game home winning streak

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

Colin Graf scored a short-handed goal and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 38 shots on Thursday night to help the San Jose Sharks win 4-2 and hand the Bruins their first loss in Boston since Christmas.

Tyler Toffoli assisted on Michael Misa's goal in the first period and was credited with their second when Macklin Celebrini's shot bounced off Jeremy Swayman's blocker, off Toffoli and into the net. Graf made it 3-0 at 3:13 of the third period when Alexander Wennberg led him through the neutral zone for the breakaway.

William Eklund gave the Sharks a 4-0 lead with 12 minutes left, batting his own rebound out of the air and past Swayman. Fraser Minten's goal 10 seconds later spoiled Nedeljkovic's shutout, and David Pastrnak cut the deficit to 4-2 with Swayman pulled for an extra skater in the final minute.

Swayman stopped 24 shots for Boston, which had won 13 straight at the TD Garden since their last loss on Dec. 23.

The teams broke into a fight with 10 seconds left after Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy flattened San Jose forward Kiefer Sherwood, allowing the Sharks to run out the final seconds on a power play.

Up next

Sharks: At Montreal on Saturday.

Bruins: Leave the Garden, where they have been unbeatable in 2026, for a three-game road trip starting in Washington on Saturday.