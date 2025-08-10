Padres' bullpen too much for Boston as the Padres beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2

By BERNIE WILSON , Associated Press

Dylan Cease was impressive for six innings before San Diego's All-Star-laden bullpen got into and out of trouble in the seventh and the Padres beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Sunday to take two of three.

The Padres have won 11 of 14 games as they continue to chase the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

Cease (5-10) cruised into the seventh with a shutout on just three singles and a walk before walking Jarren Duran and allowing a single to Trevor Story.

All-Star Jason Adam came on and hit Masataka Yoshida with his first pitch to load the bases and then two runs scored when shortstop Xander Bogaerts committed a fielder error on a potential double-play grounder by Romy Gonzalez. Wilyer Abreu singled to load the bases again before Adam struck out Ceddanne Rafaela and pinch-hitter Abraham Toro.

All-Star Adrian Morejon came on and struck out rookie Roman Anthony to end the inning.

Cease allowed four runs, two earned, on four hits while striking out seven and walking two.

San Diego scored its first five runs with two outs, with starter Brayan Bello (8-6) on the hook for all five.

Luis Arraez hit a two-run double in the third, Fernando Tatis Jr. added an RBI single in the fifth before being thrown out trying to stretch it into a double and Bogaerts - who played for Boston from 2013-2022 - singled in the sixth before stealing second base. Bello then walked the bases loaded and made way for Chris Murphy, who walked Jake Cronenworth to give San Diego a 5-0 lead.

Key moment

When Morejon struck out Anthony.

Key stat

Bogaerts matched his single-season career high with his 19th stolen base.

Up next

Red Sox LHP Garrett Crochet is scheduled to start Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Houston. The Padres haven't named a starter for Monday night at San Francisco.