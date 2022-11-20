Salvation Army gives out over 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to Dorchester families in need

BOSTON - With Thanksgiving just days way, the time for cheer and giving back is in full swing.

Turkeys, stuffing, and vegetables were top of the menu at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Dorchester on Saturday.

Tables were stocked with full thanksgiving day meals for those in need.

"I got some turkey and ingredients for Thanksgiving. It means a lot," said Dorchester woman Carla Andrade.

Inflation and the high cost of heated homes are putting many families in a tough position. Dorchester Major Elvie Carter says providing these meals alleviates some of the burden.

"We have working families that are having two or three jobs that are coming. In fact, the requests have gone up by 50%," said Mayor Crater.

Andrade says she depends on the Salvation Army throughout the year, but the holidays are where help is needed most.

"It helps a lot, especially for the ones who don't have jobs," she said. "They are helping a lot with school supplies and now with Thanksgiving meals."

The holidays can be a stressful time for families struggling to make ends meat. The Salvation Army says they are definitely seeing an uptick in need. In fact, this weekend along, they are handing out more than 2,000 Thanksgiving Day meals for families who could use a little extra help.

For Major Carter seeing families line up is very personal to him.

"I've been in that line before and growing up in that struggle. My mother and father both wor ked, but we still struggle," Carter said. "It's an opportunity to do something great, to give back.

Students from BU's Track and Field and Cross Country teams volunteered their time to hand out the meals.

"There's a lot of people in need in Boston, so it's really good to be giving back." BU student Uchenna Uva said.

Truly a team effort impacting the community.