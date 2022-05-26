Watch CBS News
Local News

Salisbury bicyclist hit by car, seriously hurt

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Salisbury bicyclist injured after being hit by car
Salisbury bicyclist injured after being hit by car 00:14

SALISBURY – A 29-year-old man was seriously hurt Thursday morning when he was hit by a car in Salisbury.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. on Beach Road near Dunes Motel.

The bicyclist was treated at the scene then taken by MedFlight to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Police did not know the man's current condition.

The driver, a 33-year-old Salisbury woman, remained on scene after the crash. She is not facing charges at this time.

The road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened to traffic.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 26, 2022 / 1:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.