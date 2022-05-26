Salisbury bicyclist hit by car, seriously hurt

Salisbury bicyclist injured after being hit by car

Salisbury bicyclist injured after being hit by car

Salisbury bicyclist injured after being hit by car

SALISBURY – A 29-year-old man was seriously hurt Thursday morning when he was hit by a car in Salisbury.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. on Beach Road near Dunes Motel.

The bicyclist was treated at the scene then taken by MedFlight to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Police did not know the man's current condition.

The driver, a 33-year-old Salisbury woman, remained on scene after the crash. She is not facing charges at this time.

The road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened to traffic.