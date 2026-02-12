Salem, Massachusetts considers increasing fines for failing to clear snow from sidewalks

City leaders in Salem, Massachusetts are considering increasing the fines for property owners who don't clear sidewalks after a snowstorm.

The city, like many of its neighboring North Shore communities, has been buried by snow in recent weeks. Navigating the streets and sidewalks has been a nightmare, rivaling the crowds that come with Haunted Happenings.

"Walk so far and then you hit someone who doesn't shovel, and you have to walk in the street, and it can be dangerous," one man said.

Another man told WBZ-TV he just fell and broke his phone on the way to meet his East Regiment Running Club. "I'm always falling on the ice because they don't do a good job, every winter," he said.

The runner said about 70% of his route was forced onto slippery streets. "They shovel up until a certain point and that's it and then you got a big glacier to carry over or go in the street and around," he said.

Neighbors, landlords, and business owners who don't dig out their sidewalks, might have to dig deeper into their pockets. City leaders are considering daily fines of $100-$200 a day for noncompliance.

According to the city's website, the current fines for not clearing snow are $25 for first offense, $75 for second offense and $100 for third and subsequent offenses.

"The streets are not great, and the streets have not been great for a while," a woman told WBZ-TV.

Rather than voting, city councilors decided Thursday to discuss the issue further, focusing on affordable snow removal for seniors and neighbors with special needs, making sure the DPW has the resources it needs to clear city sidewalks, and whether higher fines would make a difference.