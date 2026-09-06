Massachusetts businesses push back after city says to remove hand-painted window art: "Keep Salem weird"

Some downtown Salem, Massachusetts, business owners are pushing back against rules governing temporary window art, saying the restrictions and decision to enforce them threaten some of the character and creativity that have become part of Witch City's identity.

Eric Crescimano and his wife own Gulu-Gulu Café, where colorful artwork, specifically their beloved beagles sailing through Salem, is displayed on the restaurant's side window.

It's one of a few different murals that have graced the glass since they became owners.

"Just put this up about two weeks ago. Now we have this beautiful art out here and it's under threat," Crescimano said, pointing to the piece. "Our artist, Greg Orfanos, he came up with this. This was his design. He showed it to us, we loved it."

Crescimano said the Salem Redevelopment Authority recently told him and other downtown business owners that their artwork would have to come down within a matter of months or they could face fines.

"These have been things that have existed for years and now suddenly it's an issue. It was never an issue before," he said.

Businesses in Salem, Massachusetts are being required to remove signs like this one due to a city policy. CBS Boston

Salem window art policy

The Salem Redevelopment Authority was created in the 1960s. Last year, the authority updated its standards for temporary window art.

Under the code, temporary window art must be removed or replaced every three months. It also cannot include business names, logos or brands and cannot cover more than 20% of a window.

"Each business is unique, each person here is unique and they're effectively taking it away under the guise that this is blight, like I don't see how it is," Crescimano said.

The concerns are shared by Marnie Greenhut, whose Curly-Girl Candy Shop is celebrating five years in business.

Greenhut described Salem as a welcoming place to live and work.

"It's a great community for a small business, ironically," she said.

But Greenhut said she was also recently told her newly commissioned window art should not remain in place through Halloween, one of Salem's busiest times of year.

The art, which cost her $900 to put up, is inspired by the board game Candy Land and a number of nostalgic treats.

"I do not understand when people love it and it's just, [a city] known for art. It's just beyond me why this is a policy they want to do now and the timing right before the busy season. That just blows me away," Greenhut said.

She said she is prepared to face potential fines rather than remove the artwork.

"I have no intention of taking mine down on the deadline," Greenhut said.

"Keep Salem weird," business owner says

Tom Daniel, Salem Redevelopment Authority's executive director, said the SRA updated sign standards to modernize regulations and simplify processes and to accommodate new sign types and temporary displays.

"The updated standards expand allowances for temporary window art, increasing permitted window coverage from 15% to 20% and extending the display period to three months, while maintaining the distinction between window art and signage," Daniel said in a statement. "The SRA also notes that businesses seeking alternatives beyond these standards may work with staff to explore other approval options through the existing review process."

It's not enough to quell business owners' concerns, who say they do not believe the restrictions should be enforced at all, especially with the art not being controversial.

"Salem is a weird place. It's full of whimsy and this is something that removes that whimsy and sterilizes it. Keep Salem weird," Crescimano said.