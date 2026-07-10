Where are the best spots to watch Sail Boston?

Sail Boston is a few waves and gusts of wind away from taking over the city harbor. Several ships came in on Friday with the rest of the 50 boats from 21 different countries are expected to be in port by Saturday morning.

"Those boats come in, and you hear the waves and sailboats. It's a majestic thing," said Mitch Peters.

Charlestown Navy Yard

As a Charlestown resident, Peters has a front row seat to one of the three spots Sail Boston recommends people watch from. That's the Navy Yard.

"I'll be down here. There's 25 ships coming down in just to Charlestown," said Peters.

Fan Pier

Across the harbor, more are expected to show up in the Seaport with Fan Pier as another key viewing area.

"I believe this is the best view today," said Jan Jordan. "I was hoping to get kind of a quiet view of some of the tall ships and mission accomplished."

The American ship the Elissa is already at the dock in Fan Pier. They represent one of the 21 different countries where boats are coming from.

"We had a bunch of Spanish sailors who posed with Mrs. Jordan," said Jan's husband Bob Jordan. "I didn't have to pay them."

The Elissa was built in 1877 with a hull of iron. Guillermo Del Calvo couldn't stop staring at it.

"We are from Miami, so I work on a yacht. I love boats, and saw the pirate ship and it's pretty cool," said Del Calvo.

Despite his experience, he says he'd be lost without an engine. "I guess it all starts with the wind, and see where the wind is going," said Del Calvo.

Mayflower II in Boston Harbor CBS Boston

Castle Island

A good gust is certainly a start, and the wind is strong near Castle Island, which is another one of the premier spots.

"Locals told me to come here. They sure did. They said it's the best place to view anything," said Rosemarie Scherzberg who came from Tennessee to see Sail Boston.

She is originally from Germany, and her home country will be represented by a boat from 1958.

"Yes, the Gorch Fock. I am looking forward to seeing it, but I also want to see the Independence and Mayflower is coming," said Scherzberg.

The Mayflower II came by Castle Island as people took in the view. It will rest at the docks on Fan Pier.

"If I can, I want to go to the docks where they are docking and try to get on some if we can. But I heard you have to have reservations, which we don't have," said Scherzberg.

While some of the boats came in on Friday, the rest are expected by Saturday morning.