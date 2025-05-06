New dashboard, phone alerts from Massachusetts State Police have reached nearly 1 million drivers

New technology installed in Mass. State Police cruisers to alert drivers of hazards

As WBZ-TV's I-Team exclusively reported last month, Massachusetts State Police are using new technology to send alerts directly to drivers' car dashboards and phones about nearby emergency vehicles. The agency announced Tuesday that notifications from the "Safety Cloud" system have now reached 900,000 drivers after 12 weeks of operation.

The program, paid for with a $135,000 federal grant, is installed in 233 State Police cruisers that patrol the state. The goal is to cut down on crashes involving first responders.

Police say their conventional lights and sirens don't always get the attention of drivers because cars are becoming more sound-proof and people are increasingly distracted by their phones.

"This innovative new technology will save lives," Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. "It protects law enforcement and first responders when they're responding to emergencies on our roads, while also making it safer for nearby drivers and pedestrians."

Safety Cloud alerts

When a trooper equipped with the new technology turns on their lights and sirens, a transponder is activated and a digital alert is sent to drivers in the area that shows up in the car's infotainment system or a navigation app like Waze.

The alert will pop up for drivers about 30 seconds before they encounter an emergency vehicle that's on the side of the road or approaching them.

"By providing automatic, advanced notice to drivers approach an emergency scene or a responding vehicle, we hope they can use good judgement and take action to move over, slow down, and pay extra attention to their surroundings," State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble said.

Last year, there were 42 incidents where a driver crashed into a stationary cruiser, State Police said.

State police are not the only agency in Massachusetts using the system made by HASS Alert. The I-Team reported that more than 90 other first responders and tow companies have deployed the technology.