Safelite windshield replacement error knocked out a car's safety features. Here's how the driver got her money back.

A windshield installation error knocked out the safety features in Meg Burke's car. When she paid nearly $500 to get it fixed, she couldn't get Safelite to pay her back, so she called the I-Team's Call for Action.

Burke brought her Volvo to a Safelite shop in Massachusetts in June to get the windshield replaced.

"It was a classic rock hitting the windshield," she told WBZ-TV.

Burke paid her $750 insurance deductible and waited for the repair to be finished.

"Unfortunately, when they replaced it, they shattered the new glass on (the left) side so I had a big, long crack here, and they told me that unfortunately they couldn't try to fix it again for another week because of the glue that they used to adhere the windshield. If they took it out immediately, it would have damaged the inside of the car," she said.

So, several days later the Safelite team replaced the windshield again. Then something else happened.

"Within 12 hours, all of my safety features for my Volvo were going off saying that it wasn't working. The driver sensor for the car in front and everything wasn't working and to take the car into the dealership," Burke said.

The Volvo dealership sent her a video showing the windshield wasn't installed properly.

"The new windshield wasn't actually leveled so the calibration of all the safety features didn't work. So, for $486 and change they fixed the leveling of the windshield and recalibrated my car," Burke told WBZ.

She wanted Safelite to refund her what she paid the Volvo dealership. Frustrated after several calls and waiting for two months, she reached out to the I-Team's Call for Action.

"I'm obviously a big fan of yours and reached out to you immediately. From hearing from you they did right by me," Burke said.

The I-Team reached out to Safelite and a spokesperson said Burke's case "was immediately investigated."

A team member reached out to her, confirmed her mailing address and sent her a reimbursement check.

"I received the check now thanks to you, for which I'm really grateful," Burke said. "My car is now safe again."

Most newer cars have backup cameras and safety features that require recalibration. In some cases, it can be done by driving the car on an open road where it will self-align. But, other car models may require specialized equipment to get the systems working properly.

If you have a consumer issue, reach out to the I-Team's Call for Action at 617-787-7070 or email wbzcallforaction@cbs.com.