Ryan Brasier DFA'd by Red Sox

BOSTON -- Ryan Brasier, who was one of just three members of the 2018 Red Sox World Series champs to still be with the team, has been designated for assignment. The reliever was informed of the move after he was hit hard in Boston's 9-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night.

Brasier gave up a three-run homer to Nolan Arenado and surrendered four hits in his 2.1 innings of work on Sunday. For the season, the righty posted a 7.29 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over his 20 appearances.

"Honestly, a new start might not be bad," Brasier told MassLive.com after Sunday's loss. "Obviously getting to play at Fenway every day is a dream come true. Two parks you want to play at growing up are Yankee Stadium and Fenway. And I got to do both a lot. So grateful. It sucks obviously but new start."

Brasier's departure makes room for lefty reliever Joely Rodriguez, who is set to be activated off the injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners. With the 35-year-old no longer on the roster, only Chris Sale and Rafael Devers remain from Boston's 2018 World Series championship team.

Brasier played a key role out of the Boston bullpen that postseason, allowing just one run over nine playoff appearances.

Ryan Brasier gave everything he had wearing a Red Sox uniform.



Drafted by the Angels in 2007. Finally got MLB for 7 games in 2013. Spent 2014-2017 in @MiLB and Japan.



Allowed only 1 ER in 9 2018 playoff outings w/2018 WS Champ Red Sox



Smile on his face every day! Good guy. https://t.co/Wtg04k3WXo — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) May 15, 2023

Brasier was a sixth-round pick by the Angels in 2007 but didn't break out in the Majors until joining the Red Sox in 2018. Overall, he posted a 4.55 ERA over 222 regular season appearances with the Red Sox from 2018-23.