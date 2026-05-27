2 Massachusetts communities cancel Fourth of July events. Here's why.

Two communities in Massachusetts have canceled their Fourth of July festivities for reasons that include staffing shortages, officials said.

The Rutland fire and police department released a statement along with the 4th of July Committee on Wednesday about the cancellation of the town's fireworks, parade, and concert. Officials said the decision was not made for financial reasons.

"The decision to cancel was not made lightly. Although the 4th of July Committee successfully raised the funds needed for the event, the celebration cannot take place without adequate public safety staffing. Police, fire, and EMS personnel are essential to ensure the safety of attendees, manage traffic, and maintain emergency response coverage throughout the town," the town said. "Due to anticipated staffing limitations, our Police and Fire Chiefs have determined that they cannot safely support both the event and routine emergency services at the same time."

The town said that proceeding with the events "would put both attendees and the broader community at risk."

Some of Rutland's traditional Fourth of July events will still be held, such as the Junior Olympics, road race, pancake breakfast, and volleyball tournament.

In Framingham, the city's annual Stars & Stripes event that was scheduled to take place at the end of June has been canceled as the city faces budget concerns. Last year, Framingham touted that the summer celebration would include "an unforgettable evening of music, food, and a grand fireworks display over Farm Pond."

"Like many communities across the Commonwealth, the City of Framingham is facing significant budget constraints," a city spokesperson said in a statement. "Due to limited staffing resources and ongoing financial challenges, including budget cuts and school and municipal layoffs, the City has made the difficult decision to cancel the annual Stars & Stripes event scheduled for June 2026."