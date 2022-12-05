"Running for Martin": 5th annual MR8K race takes place in Brighton

BOSTON -- The sun was shining brightly over the MR8K race in Brighton to support the Martin Richard Foundation on Sunday.

"I'm running for Martin," said participant Jack Burke. He's honoring his friend Martin Richard, the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombings.

"Me and Martin were very close, we had a close group of friends in 2nd or 3rd grade," said Jake. "We've kept that group together and we all got asked to run so we're all running for him."

This is the fifth annual event raising money for the Foundation, which works to advance the values of inclusion, kindness, justice, and peace. These are the values Martin made go viral with a photo of his sign reading "no more hurting people -- peace."

Martin Richard. (Photo credit: Richard family-Facebook)

"That is why we're here, that is why we run, that is why we raise money," said WBZ-TV's Kate Merrill. She hosted the event.

Runners got a scenic tour of the neighborhood and braved the cold to walk or run across the finish line for a good cause.

"He stood for so much. His message obviously no more hurt, heal, peace. He stood for so much just as a little kid, so now to run in his memory and keep it going," said Jake.

The race raised money to support the work of the Foundation as well as other community organizations.