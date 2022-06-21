Watch CBS News
Video shows runaway Red line train roll past Braintree MBTA station

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BRAINTREE -- A runaway Red line train can be seen rolling through an MBTA station in Braintree. The MBTA said they are taking steps to prevent the event from happening again. 

New video shows the train going past riders standing at the platform last month.

According to the MBTA, there was a problem with uncoupling and recoupling some of the cars, causing them to detach and roll backward.

No one was hurt and there was no damage reported. 

The MBTA said employees will be retained on uncoupling cars and such procedures will only be done in rail yards unless there is an emergency.  

