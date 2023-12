Arrest made after man seriously injured in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON - A man has life-threatening injuries from a shooting on Clifford Street in Roxbury early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of six shots fired in the area just before 4 a.m., Boston police said.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene. No other information was immediately available.