Garbage truck crash shuts down Route 1 North in Revere

Trash truck crashes into guardrail on Route 1 in Revere

REVERE - A garbage truck crashed through a guardrail on Route 1 North in Revere on Saturday morning.

Route 1 North was shut down, and traffic is being directed onto Route 60, Massachusetts State Police said. The left lane on the southbound side is also closed.

At 7:43AM we responded to a crash of a trash truck through the guardrail on Rt 1 north in Revere. Traffic being diverted off of Rt 1 onto Rt 60 as the entire NB side is shut down. Left lane southbound closed. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/tz73IY802n — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 12, 2022

Troopers responded to the crash at 7:43 a.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries.