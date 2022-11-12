Watch CBS News
Garbage truck crash shuts down Route 1 North in Revere

Trash truck crashes into guardrail on Route 1 in Revere
Trash truck crashes into guardrail on Route 1 in Revere 00:27

REVERE - A garbage truck crashed through a guardrail on Route 1 North in Revere on Saturday morning.

Route 1 North was shut down, and traffic is being directed onto Route 60, Massachusetts State Police said. The left lane on the southbound side is also closed.

Troopers responded to the crash at 7:43 a.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries. 

