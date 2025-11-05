Watch CBS News
Route 1 crash in Norwood, Massachusetts temporarily closes road in both directions

Route 1 in Norwood, Massachusetts was temporarily shut down in both directions Wednesday morning after a serious crash.

The crash happened near Pendergast Circle, Norwood police said. There was no immediate word on injuries. 

Crews have since cleared the scene and Route 1 was reopened to traffic shortly after 11 a.m.

Footage from the scene showed a heavily damaged car and a van with front-end damage, and debris in the grass on the side of the road.

Police are diverting northbound traffic at Dean Street and southbound cars at Pleasant Street. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the scene and should expect delays in the area.

Norwood is about 13 miles southwest of Boston.

