No arrests made in Roslindale stabbing that killed 18-year-old

By Katrina Kincade

/ CBS Boston

18-year-old killed in Roslindale stabbing
18-year-old killed in Roslindale stabbing 01:14

BOSTON – A teenager died after someone stabbed them in a Roslindale alleyway Monday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Braydeen Street.

The 18-year-old was rushed to an area hospital but later died.

Police have not revealed anything about a potential suspect.

Officers could be seen asking neighbors about surveillance footage.

"It's horrible absolutely horrible. I find it really disturbing that young people don't have a respect for life," neighbor Patricia Dunn said.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police. 

First published on December 12, 2023 / 11:39 AM EST

