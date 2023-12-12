No arrests made in Roslindale stabbing that killed 18-year-old
BOSTON – A teenager died after someone stabbed them in a Roslindale alleyway Monday night.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Braydeen Street.
The 18-year-old was rushed to an area hospital but later died.
Police have not revealed anything about a potential suspect.
Officers could be seen asking neighbors about surveillance footage.
"It's horrible absolutely horrible. I find it really disturbing that young people don't have a respect for life," neighbor Patricia Dunn said.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.
