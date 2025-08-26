Roman Anthony became the youngest Red Sox player to hit a leadoff homer

It feels like every time he steps to the plate, Roman Anthony has a chance at making some Red Sox history. Anthony was at it again Monday night when he smacked a leadoff homer for Boston in a 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Anthony got the party started for the Red Sox just five pitches into Monday night's game, when he sent a high fastball from Baltimore starter Tomoyuki Sugano into the seats in right field for a leadoff homer. It was the first leadoff home run of Anthony's young career, and set a new Red Sox record.

At just 21 years and 104 days old, Anthony became the youngest player in Red Sox history to smack a leadoff homer for Boston. He was just a shade younger than Bobby Doerr, who hit a leadoff homer for Boston in 1939 at the age of 21 years and 116 days old.

"That's pretty cool," Anthony said after the 4-3 win. "It's good. I like that. Sweet. Thanks for letting me know. That's great."

Roman Anthony gets the @RedSox started with a leadoff home run! 💥 pic.twitter.com/wsH2RcTsFa — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2025

Anthony has now etched his name with the likes of Red Sox greats Bobby Doerr and Ted Williams in the Boston history books. Whether it's with his sweet swing or veteran-like patience at the plate, the youngster is doing incredible things for the Boston Red Sox.

The phenom is now up to six homers for his big league career.

"It feels great anytime [you homer]. They all feel great," said Anthony. "It's a good feeling as a leadoff guy to get things going."

Anthony has found his power swing as of late. After hitting just two homers over his first 50 games in the big leagues, Anthony has now gone yard five times over his last 13 games. Over the first 63 games of his Boston career, Anthony is slashing .283/.396/.457 with an .848 OPS to go with his six homers, 18 doubles, 28 RBI, 44 runs scored.

Anthony has led off 19 times for the Red Sox since being called up from Worcester, and is hitting .294 with five hits, a walk, and a hit-by-pitch as Boston's first batter of the game.

In addition to his long ball in his first at-bat, Anthony also had a single in the fifth inning and scored on Jarren Duran's go-ahead three-run home run Monday night. Anthony was 2-for-4 on the night with a pair of runs scored, giving him multiple hits in six of his last nine games.