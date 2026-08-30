Roman Anthony, Trevor Story return to Red Sox after lengthy rehab stints

The Boston Red Sox are getting some help as they prepare to enter the final month of the season. Outfielder Roman Anthony and shortstop Trevor Story were both added back to the roster Sunday ahead of the team's series finale against the rival New York Yankees.

Anthony was placed on the injured list May 7 with a right wrist sprain. Story, meanwhile, joined Anthony on the injured list not long after. He was sidelined on May 16 with a sports hernia.

Both Anthony and Story have been playing on rehab stints in recent days with Worcester.

Now, they'll hope to help the Red Sox earn a split of their four-game series in the Bronx. Anthony is leading off and serving as designated hitter while Story bats eighth and plays shortstop.

Anthony is the bigger of the two additions. At 22 years old, Anthony has already shown he can bring significant pop to the lineup. In 101 career games with the Red Sox, he has 23 doubles, two triples and nine home runs.

Story was struggling when the team placed him on the injured list. This season he is hitting .206 in 41 games with three home runs.

In corresponding moves, the Red Sox optioned Mickey Gasper and Anthony Siegler to the Triple-A WooSox.

The Red Sox enter Sunday's contest trailing the Yankees by three games for the top wild card spot in the American League.

With a month to play, the Red Sox and Yankees appear destined to meet in the wild card round of the postseason as the Red Sox have a six-game cushion over the Guardians, who are currently the third wild card.